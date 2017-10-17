Musicologist Talks About the Power of Black Women Musicians in the ’60s & ’70s at Rock Hall Archives

Thu 10/19 @ 7PM

Tammy Kernodle is a professor of musicology at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where her main interests are African American Music and gender studies in music.

She’ll be coming up to Cleveland to give a free talk at the Rock Hall Library and Archives in which those interests intersect.

She’ll look at how black music addressed the social and political ferment of the late ’60s and early ’70s and how scholars have focused on (or in academic jargon “privileged”) the lyrics of male artists such as James Brown and Sly Stone, while tending to downplay the role of artists such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Mavis Staples and Roberta Flack. She’ll explore how these women “used musical performances to mediate [that academic jargon again!] audiences through one of America’s most chaotic and violent periods and how their recordings, less aggressive than some of the era’s more masculine music “served as the intermediary between the warring political ideologies of non-violence, Black Nationalism and black militancy.”

“I argue that the privileging of black male musicians has narrowed our sonic awareness of how blackness and the themes of resistance and transcendence were framed in popular music during this period,” says Kernodle.

“This discussion illuminates how black women musicians created sonic contexts through which listeners could interpret, contextualize and transcend the violence of the late 1960s and early 1970s,” she says of her argument.

The lecture is free. You can register here.

