Musicians Diego Figueiredo & Chuchito Valdes Blend Cuban and Brazilian Sounds at Nighttown

Guitarist Diego Figueiredo and pianist Chuchito Valdes are both long-time favorites at Nighttown who have made numerous appearances there. Now they’ll be taking the stage there together for two nights, bringing together their Brazilian (Figueiredo) and Cuban (Valdes) sounds.

Figueiredo is only in his mid 30s, but he’s released nearly two dozen albums, including his latest, Violões Contemporâneos, with fellow guitarist Luiz Caldas, and several instructional books. He’s a regular at major jazz festivals in Europe. And his music, which blends classical, jazz, with bossa nova and other styles from his native country, has clearly found favor here in Cleveland as well. He’s performed often at Nighttown as well as on Tri-C JazzFest.

Valdés comes from noble Cuban music lineage. His father is legendary Cuban bandleader Chucho Valdes, and his grandfather was a noted piano player on the island as well. Chuchito performed for two years with Cuba’s Irakere, and has toured the world, spreading his infectious blend of jazz, classical and Caribbean music.

