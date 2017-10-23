Musical Rainbow at Severance Hall IntroducesToddlers to the “Vibrant Violin”

Fri 10/27 @ 10AM

Sat 10/28 @ 11AM

The Cleveland Orchestra’s Musical Rainbow programs for kids are back. And the season kicks off with an introduction to that backbone of the orchestra, the “Vibrant Violin.” Designed for kids 3-6, each half hour program features an introduction to the instrument and what it can do, with short, kid-friendly tunes that invite them to sing and clap along and even move to the music.

The violinist for the program is Yoko Moore, longtime assistant concertmaster for the orchestra, who retired last year.

Tickets are $7.

