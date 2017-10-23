Music From the Western Reserve Showcases BW Music Theatre Students in Hudson

Sun 10/29 @ 5PM

For 35 seasons Music from the Western Reserve has been showcasing talented musicians from around the region. Usually these are classical musicians, but this weekend, it’s featuring the students from Baldwin Wallace University’s celebrated music theatre program., many of whom go on to roles on Broadway, in region theater, and in TV and films.

The concert will feature 16 of these gifted, dynamic performers, from 12 different states, along with the program’s music director Beth Burrier on piano, in tunes from the golden age of Broadway musicals such as The Most Happy Fella, Camelot and The Sound of Music. You’ll hear numbers like “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “Big D” at Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson. And there’ll be a reception following the concert to meet the young performers.

Tickets are $20; student admission is free. You can buy them at the door, at Hudson’s Learned Owl Books or by going to mftwr.org.

