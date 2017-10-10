Mural in Motion: A Progressive Photo Gallery of Pop Life on Waterloo by Dru Thompson 

Yes, Waterloo —

We have color. In the midst of all the excitement, I was able to focus and capture the daily progress of this unique project.

Check out the newest and brightest attraction in the Waterloo Arts District, Pop Life (15619 Waterloo Road) scheduled to open November 2017.

The work was designed and installed by London muralist Camille Walala and assistant Julia Jomaa. Several local artists, merchants and volunteers were also on hand to assist with this project.

As we await the arrival of Waterloo’s newest offering, here’s a cool look at the building’s transformation from bank to a yoga & wellness studio, juice bar and art gallery.

To learn more about Pop Life, visit poplifeuniverse.com or @poplife on Instagram.

Enjoy the show.

View the PHOTOTStREAM here.

Surrounded by color – even if for a moment….

Dru

About the writer: Dru Thompson is a fashion designer who owns and operates Dru Christine Fabrics and Design, a design studio and boutique located Cleveland’s flourishing Waterloo Arts District. Through community involvement, Thompson has firmly established herself in the arts and fashion community as a writer, educator at the Cleveland School of The Arts, and mentor for aspiring entrepreneurs. Reach her at druchristine.com.

Post categories: