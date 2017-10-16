How Much Is That in Dog Years? Lakewood’s Spooky Pooch Parade Turns 10

Sat 10/21 @ 12:30-3:30PM

Timed for Halloween, the Spooky Pooch Parade has been a Lakewood seasonal favorite for a decade now.

Maybe old-timers have all those 2007 Obama and McCain costumes (sigh) to outfit their dogs in, for the 2pm procession through Lakewood’s business district and multi-category costume/obedience contest that is the highlight of the day. The rest of the festivities include a peanut-butter eating contest, dog musical chairs, psychic readings and vendors. Humans are welcome to wear Halloween costumes too

It’s free to spectate. Pre-registration to be in the parade is $10, or wait until the day itself and pay $15.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

