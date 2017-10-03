Morgan Conservatory Celebrates Its 10th Year at “A Diamond in Hough” Gala

Sat 10/7 @ 6:30-10PM

The Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory is getting all cute with its benefit A Diamond in Hough: Gala and Silent Auction, celebrating its 10th anniversary with its 10th annual benefit.

The silent auction will feature 10 works by Morgan founder/artistic director Tom Balbo. And there will be works by artists in 10 categories: Works by Artists in 10 categories: papermakers, book artists, printmakers, Morgan artists-in-residence, Morgan interns, Morgan workshop instructors, Morgan Snail Mail Paper Trail artists, long-standing artist contributors, works from regional & national artists, and local vendor specialty items.

In addition, there will be a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres (10 kinds?) and live music by the Glenn Holmes Trio which knows more than 10 numbers.

Admission is $10 x 4 = $40 ($35 for members, $25 for students 18 and over with ID). Morgan Gems VIP early admission and first crack at purchasing the art is available for $100.

morganconservatory/a-diamond-in-hough

