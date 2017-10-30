Model TRAINing Day Arrives at its Depot in Lorain

Sun 11/5 @ 11AM-4PM

Maybe this is what Ozzy Osbourne meant about going off the rails in a Crazy Train. Just in time for National Model Railroad Month, the Model TRAINing Day is the biggest annual event devoted to toy railroads and layouts in Lorain County.

There are door prizes, extreme scenery, all varieties of scales and gauges, panel discussions, model-kit building on-site, and even opportunities for Scouts to earn their merit badges in railroad building. The event does indeed take place under the auspices of the venerable National Model Railroad Association.

The craziest part is…it’s all free admission, to young and old, although attendees under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

