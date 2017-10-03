MOCA Cleveland Celebrates Five Years in Uptown and New Shows With Free Community Day

Sat 10/7 @ noon

MOCA Cleveland kicks off its fall season with a grand opening party for its new shows, including the first museum presentation in this country of my heart’s in my hand, and my hand is pierced, and my hand’s in the bag, and the bag is shut, and my heart is caught by British artist Phil Collins (not the Genesis singer) and A Poethical Wager, organized by senior curator Andria Hickey who came to MOCA a year ago.

A Poethical Wager features the work of nine artists from all around the world who use art, including painting, sculpture, film installation and assemblage, to address political, social and economic issues.

“A Poethical Wager was developed through conversations with artists, and is especially timely given the increasingly complex relationship we have with world events that affect us and yet are divorced from our own personal experiences,” sys Hickey in the show’s press release. “Looking at abstraction as a form of response suggests a different way of working, and a different way of thinking about the affective power of art today.”

The Collins sound installation includes six listening booths where visitors can listen to 7” vinyl recording of songs that Collins created with residents of a homeless shelter in Germany, along with musicians such as David Sylvian, Laetitia Sadier and Scritti Politti who used the residents’ conversations to create the songs.

But the all-day party celebrates more than just another set of opening. It also marks the fifth anniversary of MOCA’s Farshid Moussari building in Uptown. The celebration features a community day with free admission, artist talks, kids’ activities and more including live music on the plaza, thanks to WRUW’s annual Studio-A-Rama which moved from its usual spot in the courtyard behind the Mather Building a block away to be part of this event.

The exhibits remain on view through Thu 1/28/18.

