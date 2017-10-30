Meet the Men Who Went Wild for Oscar Wilde at Beachwood Library

Mon 11/6 @ 7PM

Prolific Michigan author Laura Lee writes interesting stuff — everything from a DYI how-to-impersonate Elvis manual to a list of failed predictions and lousy prophecies. Her latest is Oscar’s Ghost — not quite a biography of the scandalous life of Oscar Wilde, but an account of the scandalous afterlife of Oscar Wilde.

Wilde’s death in November of 1900 left behind two former (male) lovers, Wilde’s literary executor Robert Ross and critic Lord Alfred Douglas. The two wound up in a long-running literary feud that even spilled over into publication (or not) of Wilde essays and letters. Lee writes about the bitterness that also contains a look at the closeted world of the late-Victorian UK intellectuals.

Admission is free to the program at the Beachland Library, but registration is requested. Copies of Lee’s books will be available for purchase and signing.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

