Maybe They Can Fabricate Imitation World Series Rings at the Mini Maker Faire in Cleveland

Sat 11/4 @ 10AM-4PM

Don’t just stand there —make something! The downtown main branch of the Cleveland Public Library hosts its annual Mini Maker Faire in early November.

The modern “maker” movement traces its origins back to 2005, with gatherings of DIY-minded musicians, inventors, crafters, artisans, technophiles and hackers — science-fiction novelist/pioneer blogger Cory Doctorow also cited as an influence — joining together to hold workshops about taking electronic components in new and creative directions (so — you think they could have taken the time to save Radio Shack? Just an editorial comment; back to business).

The diode was cast, you might say, with the kickoff Maker Faires of size happening in San Matteo, New York City and Detroit. Come to this scaled-down Cleveland version — newbies of all ages welcome — to see what can be done with 3D printers, wood, circuit boards, foamcore, LEDs and more.

Admission is free but reservations are required for some of the workshops.

ClevelandPublicLibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

Post categories: