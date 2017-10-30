Master Photographer Dawoud Bey Comes to Town to Engage Youth in Glenville Conversation

Thu 11/2 @ 6PM

Photographer Dawoud Bey, now in his mid 60s, has a long track record of shooting ordinary people. His insightful portraits often focus on young people in poorer communities, his settings ranging from studio-style portraiture to something verging on street photography. The Chicago-based artist recently won a MacArthur Fellow grant.

Bey, whose work has been seen in Cleveland in the past at MOCA Cleveland, is one of the international artists chosen to participate in Cleveland’s FRONT triennial next year. They tell us his work will “expand the notion of the documentary nature of photography and question the limits of historical reportage.”

In the meantime, he’ll be in Cleveland as part of the Glenville Exchanges to dialog with some of the young photographers who are part of this city’s Shooting w/o Bullets project, founded by artist/activist Amanda King to give minority teenagers a way to express their responses to their environment thoughtfully and without violence through photography.

The program is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited so reservations are recommended.

Glenville Exchanges

