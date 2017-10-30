Married Banjo Duo Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn Return to the Kent Stage

Thu 11/2 @ 8PM

For almost four decades, Béla Fleck has been acknowledged as one of the towering virtuoso banjo players, a niche he virtually invented. While he’s adept at banjo’s signature genre, bluegrass, he’s also extensively explored jazz, rock, classical and world music. He’s won 15 Grammys and been nominated 30 times in more different categories than any other artist ever and with multiple collaborators, although he’s best known for his work with his own band, the Flecktones. At 59, he’s one of the legends of crossover music.

In 2005, he produced the debut album, Song of the Traveling Daughter, for banjo player/vocalist Abigail Washburn; in 2009 they married. Although she’s 20 years his junior she has an impressive record of accomplishment of her own playing old-time string band music. The two began performing as a duo in 2013, and they’ve now released three albums together including their brand-new Echo in the Valley.

So naturally they’re on tour, and they’re returning to northeast Ohio to play at the Kent Stage. Tickets are $40-50.

