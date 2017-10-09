So Many Book Bargains It’s Scary in an Elyria October Tradition

Thu 10/12 @ 10AM-7PM

Fri 10/13 @ 10AM-7PM

Sat 10/14 @ 10AM-5PM

Sun 10/15 @ noon-4PM

They say online retailer Amazon — their original logline, “Earth’s Biggest Bookstore” — is going to take over Cleveland (fine, nobody else is doing much with the place). Until then, though, you can get armloads of books the old-fashioned way: using your arms, at the “Big Book Sale” held every year under the auspices of the Elyria Public Library.

Billed as Ohio’s largest public-library book sale, it claims to customarily have over 60,000 volumes in inventory, plus recordings, A/V and software. Prices diminish until the final bag-of-books bargain Sunday.

Admission is free except for Thursday night’s opening, which carries a $5 early-bird charge at the door. The sale is not at the library proper but at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elyria, right next to the West River Branch of the Elyria Public Library.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

