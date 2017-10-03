MANSFIELD: A House Divided, Part III

More than a third of American marriages end in divorce; and some mean-spirited individuals say that many of the other two-thirds are couples living together in a state of misery, the same kind of misery that’s increasingly being visited upon half of our nation. At some point the pain of staying outweighs the fear of leaving. Some divorces are inevitable; they are just as sure as day follows night. It’s only a matter of when and how much damage is done in the interim.

But while the process of divorce is traumatizing, the vast majority of people that have been through one will gladly attest to the fact that they felt so much better once it was over and the healing could begin. That’s the position America finds itself in at present: The marriage between the so-called religious right and progressive left, which has been on the rocks for decades, is now on life support. As a nation, we’re headed for hospice care.

There have been flare-ups of demands for racial redress by blacks before in this country — indeed, from time to time since our ancestors arrived on these shores. But I get the sense that this time — due to the ugliness being expressed by supporters of the president — it’s different. This time, the storm clouds are not going away; they will only cast longer and longer shadows across the country.

While reactionary whites shout that the “kneeling” protests are disrespecting flag and country, what they really mean is, “You guys are spoiling our fun.” They don’t care to hear about the racial inequities that caused the protests; they just want them to go away so they can enjoy the game. But we blacks have been having our fun spoiled for centuries.

And now, an ever-increasing number of whites are beginning to feel the pain we blacks have had to live with, as their lives too are being spoiled. Constant threats to take away health care, the tearing of working families apart, locking up more and more Americans over drugs that really aren’t “drugs” at all … and the list goes on and on.

It really hurts, doesn’t it?

Well, guess what, it’s not going away, it’s only going to get worse, even if the bum in the White House were to drop dead tomorrow. Another hater will simply take his place.

It’s time for us saner Americans to signal an S.O.S. The Ship of State is taking on water faster than we can bail it out. The nation is floundering in front of our eyes and all we are doing is crossing our fingers and whistling past the graveyard.

Few people like to be the bearer of bad news — and I’m not one of them — but someone has to be willing to be “the voice of one crying out in the wilderness.” I’m willing to say that our nation is irrevocably divided, but you already know that, don’t you?

We never were, nor will we ever be, “One nation, under God.” There have always been two Americas; it’s just that we are now finally realizing it. And many more whites are coming to realize that they too will eventually be treated like niggers in the new America that’s fast in the making.

Our never-ending cultural wars are mounting up casualties faster than we can triage on both sides of the divide. We are running out of bandages. Why are we clinging to this union that clearly has outlived its usefulness? The only logical next step is to admit that all is lost for this bad marriage, and then to make preparations to do something about it, like splitting the nation into two new nations.

Oh, most Americans will just keep hoping and praying that things will get better, that there will be reconciliation — but they are only fooling themselves. Like most couples in bad marriages they want to give it more time, as if time alone can heal the breach. It can’t. I know it, and before too long you’ll know it too.

If further proof of this need to separate into two countries is required, one only has to think about the recent tragic and senseless shooting in Las Vegas. In the America I would elect to live in, weapons of the type used to carry out this heinous act would be totally banned. In the America I currently live in, we can’t even have a conversation about outlawing such guns without being characterized as “unpatriotic.” The gun nuts always hide behind the flag.

We need to quit viewing a dividing of America as a failure. Such action will actually insure success for both countries for centuries to come.

From CoolCleveland correspondent Mansfield B. Frazier mansfieldfATgmail.com. Frazier’s From Behind The Wall: Commentary on Crime, Punishment, Race and the Underclass by a Prison Inmate is available in hardback. Snag your copy and have it signed by the author at http://NeighborhoodSolutionsInc.com.

