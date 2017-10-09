Manhattan Transfer Celebrates its 45th Anniversary with a Show at PlayhouseSquare

Tue 10/17 @ 7:30PM

The Manhattan Transfer is celebrating their 45th birthday in 2017 — actually the 45th birthday of the second and best-known version of the group. Formed in 1969 by Tim Hauser, who passed away in 2014, the group popularized a cappella jazz-style singing punctuated by “vocalese,” a form of wordless group scat singing, winning half a dozen Grammys in the process.

Two members of that classical group remain — Alan Paul and Janis Siegel — along with Cheryl Bentyne, who has been on board since 1979, and Trist Curless who joined following Hauser’s death.

Manhattan Transfer performs at PlayhouseSquare’s Ohio Theatre as part of the Tri-C Presents series. Israeli vocal trio the Hazelnuts, who perform in the style of ’30s trios such as the Boswell Sisters, open.

Tickets are $46-$56.

