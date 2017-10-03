Loftworks Gallery Spotlights Work of 16 Caricature Artists in “Sketchbook Heroes”

Fri 10/6 @ 5-8PM

The International Society of Caricature Artists will be showcasing members’ work at Loftworks Gallery. The work of 16 artists will be featured, among them artists who have created illustrations for Time, Sports Illustrated, MAD Magazine, Family Guy and the Cartoon Network. The show will have a special emphasis on rock musicians and bands as it showcases a variety of caricature art not often seen in a gallery setting.

It will feature original work by artists such as Glen Ferguson, Tom Richmond, Dom Bianchi and Thomas Fluharty, as well as prints and books for sale.

It opens with a reception Fri 10/6 @ 5-8pm. The show remains on view through Sun 10/22, with regular hour on Thursdays @2-8pm, Fridays @ 5-8pm, Saturdays @2-8pm and Sundays @11am-3:00pm.

loftworksgallery

Post categories: