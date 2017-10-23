Loftworks Rock & Roll Caricature Show Closes with Artist Talk and Demonstration

Sat 10/28 @ 2PM

The current show at Loftworks Gallery in AsiaTown, Sketchbook Heroes: Caricatures of Rock Legends, features dozens of original drawings of artists such as Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Tom Petty and more, by 15 caricature artists from around the country.

It closes today but you not only have one more chance to see it, but also catch an artist talk and demonstration at the closing reception at 2pm. Three of the participating artists who are based in Ohio — Tom Faraci, Derek Brennan and Robert Shingler — will be sharing how they approach interpreting a subject and demonstrate how they make the process happen.

It’s free.

