Locally Made Anorexia Movie Has Food for Thought in Mentor-on-the-Lake

Sat 11/4 @ 7PM

A feast (if you want to put it that way) of local music and talent will accompany the area premiere of the eating-disorder film Eat Like A Bird, in the Mentor-on-the-Lake performance space Music Lynxx.

There will be raffles, prizes and performances by the Bomb City Royals. But the point is the movie, a fictional drama of a girl named Jennifer afflicted with anorexia nervosa and her battle against self-imposed starvation.

There is no cover charge, but as the night is also a fundraiser for the Minnesota-based Emily Program Foundation, a nonprofit meant to fight eating disorders, it is a given that donations are being accepted.

musiclynxx

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

