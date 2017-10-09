Lithuanian Cellist David Geringas Makes His Cleveland Debut with the Cleveland Cello Society

Sat 10/14 @ 8PM

Yet another classical music series launches its 2017-2018 season this week as the Cleveland Cello Society opens it 20th season with Lithuanian cellist David Geringas.

Geringas won the 1970 Tchaikovsky competition, which launched his four-and-a-half decade international career. He’s released more 100 records, performed with major orchestras around the world, and premiered many works by Russian and Baltic composers, especially those from Lithuania. Yet, according to the Cleveland Cello Society, this is his first Cleveland performance.

His diverse program will include familiar pieces by J.S. Bach and François Couperin, well-known cello works by contemporary composers John Corigliano and Krzysztof Penderecki, and several works by living composers that he’ll be giving their Cleveland premieres: After Wept by Georgian composer Giya Kancheli, Book for Cello by Latvian composer Peteris Vasks and David’s Song for solo cello and string quartet by Lithuanian composer Anatolijus Senderovas. He’ll be joined by the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Callisto Quartet when he performs at Cleveland State University’s Waetjen Auditorium. Tickets are $25, $10 for students with valid ID.

Geringas will also be doing a master class at CIM’s Mixon Hall Fri 10/13 @ 4-6pm. The public may stop in and listen for free.

