Let’s Talk About Gospel Music in Cleveland at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Wed 10/18 @ 7-9PM

As much as every new class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees/inductees is met with howls of “That’s not rock and roll!” from those who want to keep the definition as white and male as possible, the music has many roots.

One of those is gospel, the black church music that grew out of spirituals in the late 19th century. Dubious? Come down to the Rock Hall for a discussion featuring musicians, scholars and preachers who’ll talk about how gospel music impacted Cleveland.

Moderated by musician/preacher Johnny Parker, the panel will feature Helen Turner Thompson, the 84-year-old director of music at Antioch Baptist Church and gospel music preservationist; keyboard player and founder of the Carthon Conservatory Lafayette Carthon who has worked with Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion and Marvin Winan; and bassist Afi Scruggs who has played in several area churches as well as with local blues musicians such as Wallace Coleman, Charlie Christopherson and Butch Armstrong.

The program is part of the year-long celebration of the lives of Carl and Louis Stokes so there will be a particular focus on how gospel music intersected with their lives. It’s free with RSVP.

rockhall.com/stokes-gospel

