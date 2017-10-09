Let’s Be Frank (enstein) at the Monster Bash Movie Marathon at Canton Palace

Fri 10/13 @ 3-10PM

Sat 10/14 @ noon-10PM

The ultimate — or at least Universal — Halloween celebration is Monster Bash Octoberfest at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Put on by Pennsylvania-based Creepy Classics and Monster Bash magazine (old hands at this sort of memorabilia-nostalgia-horror thingie), it’s a gathering of vendors of movie merch, posters and commemoratives, also sprinkled with actors, authors and horror-host Son of Ghoul.

But the main attraction is a screening of the vintage 1930s-40s Universal Pictures gothic-horror classics from 1931’s Frankenstein, with Boris Karloff, all the way to Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein, in consecutive order, on the Palace’s giant screen. The old-style architecture of the venue makes it the perfect place to revisit Transylvania in black-and-white.

The all-weekend admission rate is $40.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

