Les Delices Performs Its “Myths & Allegories” at St. John’s in Ohio City

Wed 11/1 @ 7:30PM

Cleveland baroque ensemble Les Délices reprises its Myths & Allegories program which it released on CD in 2012 at St. John’s Church in Ohio City. Up-and-coming soprano Clara Rottsolk will be featured in this evening of chamber music inspired by Greek mythology and Homers Odyssey.

A free-will offering will be taken to benefit St. John’s Institute, which works to preserve, restore and expand the historic church which was a final stop on the Underground Railroad before fleeing slaves departed for Canada. The once-closed church is now being revived as a community and arts center.

Les Delices

