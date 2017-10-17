Les Delices Baroque Chamber Ensemble Opens Its Season with Multiple Performances

Thu 10/19 @ 6:30-9:30PM

Fri 10/20 @ 4:30-5:15PM

Sat 10/21 @ 8PM

Sun 10/22 @ 4PM

It’s a busy week for Cleveland-based baroque chamber ensemble Les Délices as they head into their first full-fledged concerts of the season.

It starts on Thursday when they open up the doors on their rehearsal at St. John’s in Ohio City for a chance to observe the group for free as they prepare. Listeners can drop into these informal rehearsals to gain insight into the process of putting a piece together.

On Friday, they’ll do a short free performance at the Cleveland Public Library’s Sterling Branch in the Central neighborhood, sharing the music with an audience that otherwise might not get a chance to hear it and explaining their period instruments while they perform

Then on Saturday and Sunday, they’ll roll out their new program “Inspired by Italy.” With Les Délices violinist Julie Andrijeski in the featured role, the group will explore the craze for Italian music that swept Europe in the early 1700s following the publication of violinist Arcangelo Corelli’s 12 violin sonatas, which in France was considered very edgy and underground.They’ll perform at Tremont’s Pilgrim Church on Saturday and Plymouth Church in Saker Heights on Sunday.

Tickets are $25-$35; students are $5.

lesdelices

Post categories: