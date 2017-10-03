Learn About Oberlin’s Frank Lloyd Wright House at the Allen Art Museum

Tue 10/10 @ 2:30PM

Oberlin is the proud location of an iconic home by the legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the Weltzheimer/Johnson House, completed in 1949.

If you’d like to learn more about its design and how it came to be, come to the Tuesday Tea at Oberlin’s Allen Memorial Art Museum. There Jill Greenwood, the museum’s Nord Family Curator of Education, will share stories about the Weltzheimer family who commissioned the house.

And yes, there will be tea and cookies after the presentation. It’s free.

oberlin.edu/amam/

