Learn About the Influence of “Big Data” at MOCA Cleveland

Wed 11/1 @ 5:30PM

Visionary technology and data scholar Youngjin Yoo and internationally noted artist Simon Denny are currently co-teaching a seminar at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management that will lead into Denny’s solo exhibit at MOCA Cleveland next February.

Meanwhile the pair will tantalize listeners with some ideas of what it’s about when they present “The Influence of Big Data” as part of the INTERSECT: MOCA Business Innovation Series. They’ll be looking at major shifts in the intersection of business, design and technology, looking at case studies that show how business philosophies and technological innovations are shaping today’s marketplace and business models. MOCA Cleveland director Jill Snyder will moderate the conversation.

Admission is $25, $10 for students.

mocacleveland/envisioning-future-design-business

