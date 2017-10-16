Learn the History Medical Students’ Dissection Portraits at the Maltz Museum

Wed 10/25 @ 7PM

In connection with its newly opened exhibit, Beyond Chicken Soup: Jews & Medicine in America, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will be welcoming James Edmonson, the chief curator of one of Cleveland’s little-known but intriguing museums, the Dittrick Medical History Center at Case Western Reserve University.

In his presentation, “Cadavers, Cameras, Action,” Edmonson will talk about dissection room portraiture, how it started with the advent of photography in the 1840s and how it changed over the years and then disappeared. Hell talk about the lost portrait genre of medical students posing with cadavers that vanished by the mid 20th century and what these photos said about race, gender and class issues.

Admission is $12.

