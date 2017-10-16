Learn What the Heck Is Going on with U.S.-Cuba Policy at the Union Club

Tue 10/24 @ 5:30PM

Like much of what has occurred since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, U.S. policy toward Cuba is in turmoil. President Obama instituted a long-overdue opening-up of relations between the two countries, revisiting policies that had been put in place in response to Fidel Castro’s overthrow of dictator Fulgencio Batista — in 1959. While younger generations of Cubans moved on, many wealthy Cuban-Americans whose property was seized in the revolution and who escaped to the U.S. harbor a grudge to this day.

But Trump’s position is confusing. It was revealed during the campaign that he had made illegal overtures in Cuba, possibly to position himself for opening a resort, hotel or golf course there should relations eventually thaw. This should have infuriated older Cubans, but for some reason it didn’t. Now, despite increased cultural and business exchanges between the two countries (and Fidel Castro’s death last November), there have been mysterious health-related attacks on U.S. diplomats in Cuba and Cuban diplomats have been expelled from the U.S. And nobody knows what Trump will do from one day to the next.

Join the Cleveland Council on World Affairs and Ambassador Charles Shapiro, an advocate for normalizing US/Cuba relations, for a discussion on the state of U.S. policy toward Cuba and its impact on travel to and business interests in the country. Titled “One Step Forward. Two Steps Back: The Future of U.S.-Cuba Policy,” it takes place at the Union Club downtown. It includes a pre-program reception at 5:30pm and a Q&A session after the presentation. Tickets are $25, $15 for members, $5 for students.

