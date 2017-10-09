It’s The Last Cleveland Flea Outdoors Before It Moves to New Indoor Home for the Holidays

Sat 10/14 @ 9AM-4PM

It’s the last month of the season for browsing the Cleveland Flea outdoors at Tyler Village where you’re find the usual array of 160 vendors, with a mix of favorite regulars and newcomers. There’s plenty of food and drink available, and lots of tables to sit at as you take a break from shopping all the artists, craftspeople and collectibles vendors.

But next month, there’s something new on tap for the Flea. They’ve taken over the empty Unique Thrift space on Lorain in Ohio City for the holiday season. There they will host two three-day weekends each in November and December, each about half the size of the outdoor market but with more days to include more vendors. Write down these dates: Fri 11/10-Sun 11/12, Fri 11/17-Sun 11/19, Fri 12/8-Sun 12/10 and Fri 12/15-Sun 12/17.

theclevelandflea

