The Lantern Theatre in Valley View Revives the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow

Sat 10/27 @ 7PM

Sun 10/28 @ 7PM

The Lantern Theatre in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a theater troupe whose stage is a genuine 1905 red barn on a working farm in Valley View. Their Halloween offering, Washington Irving’s short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” not only works well in the rustic-primitive context, it hearkens to the amazing fun fact that the 1820 tale is now nearly 200 years old.

One could well make the case that this ghost story was the first significant work of American-made fiction, even spawning a 21st-century TV show and LEGO brick-animation shorts. The Lantern’s cast gives it an atmospheric read-through along with cider, hot chocolate and early-American songs and poetry.

Admission is $12 for this unique experience. PlayhouseSquare ain’t got no big red barns.

lanterntheatreohio

[Written by Charles Cassady]

