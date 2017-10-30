Korean Musician at Cleveland Museum of Art as Show of Korean Screens Closes

Sun 11/5 @ 2PM

The current exhibition Chaekgeori: Pleasure of Possessions in Korean Painted Screens at the Cleveland Museu of Art comes to the end of its run today. CMA marks its closing with a performance in its Gartner Auditorium by kayagum virtuoso Ji Aeri, playing both traditional and contemporary music on the 12-stringed zither-like instrument, which is related to the Japanese koto and the Chinese guzheng. Ji Aeri is a former member of the National Center for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, who currently teaches at Seoul National University.

