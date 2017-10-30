Kent State Orchestra Plays Grieg, Schubert and Mozart

Sun 11/5 @ 3PM

Kent State University’s student orchestra, directed by Dr. Jungho Kim, offers some lighter music for its second concert of the year, including both full orchestral works and works for strings.The pieces include Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite, originally written for piano but later adapted by Grieg for a string section; Mozart’s Serenade No. 6 (“Serentta notturna”) for Orchestra in D major; and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $13 for seniors and KSU faculty and staff; $8 for non-KSU students; and free for full-time KSU undergrads and those under 18.

kent.edu/music/buy-tickets

