Kent Keyboard Series Presents Pianist Cahill Smith

Sun 10/15 @ 5PM

For 16 years, the Kent Keyboard Series has offered piano music fans the chance to check out both top guest pianists and talented KSU faculty members for a reasonable ticket price.

The season starts this week with pianist Cahill Smith in his first appearance at KSU. The Alabama-born pianist earned his doctorate form the Eastman School of Music and currently is on the piano faculty at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. He’s known as a champion of the music of early-mid 20th-century Russian composer Nikolai Medtner, whose music for piano earned increasing acclaim years after his death in 1951.

His program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata No. 15 in D major, Claude Debussy’s “Images” and Medtner’s “Forgotten Melodies” Book 2.

Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors and KSU faculty, $8 for non-KSU students and free for full-time KSU students and those under 18.

kent.edu/music/

