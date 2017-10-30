Karamu and Ensemble Theatres Collaborate on Ohio Premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s “The Lake Effect”

Thu 11/2-Sun 11/26

Once again, two area theater companies collaborate to present a production that will appeal to audiences of both when Karamu and Ensemble Theatre together present the Ohio premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s 2013 play The Lake Effect.

The 43-year-old Cleveland-born and –raised playwright, who graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, has gone on to write nearly a dozen plays which have been performed all over the country. His 2009 Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The Lake Effect is set back home in Cleveland during a winter storm — you know what those are about! — in which estranged siblings come home to see their dying father. Of course, family secrets are revealed as relationships are put to the test and generational values conflict.

The production is directed by Ensemble’s Celeste Cosentino and will be presented in the Karamu House Concert Hall. Tickets are $37; $32 for seniors; $15 for students under 25 with ID. It runs Thursday through Sunday through Sun 11/26.

karamuhouse

Post categories: