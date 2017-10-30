More Than Just Flight Manuals at the International Women’s Air and Space Museum Author Festival

Sat 11/4 @ 8:30AM-1PM

Come to a fundraising pancake breakfast and get some in-flight reading material at this annual fundraiser for the International Women’s Air & Space Museum.

One of Cleveland’s best-kept secrets, IWASM, inside Burke Lakefront Airport, houses memorabilia relating to female fighter pilots, astronauts and cosmonauts. Lately the site turned its annual breakfast fundraiser into a local author fair as well.

Enjoy pancakes, sausage and orange juice (what, no airline peanuts in foil?) amidst the exhibits, along with early Christmas shopping, courtesy of diverse local authors such as Neil Zurcher, Bob Adamov, Tonya Prater and others.

Admission is a suggested $5 donation.

iwasm

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

