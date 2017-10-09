Join Fellow Conservationists at the Annual Meeting of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District

Wed 10/18 @ 4:30-6PM

If you care about protecting our natural resources, you are welcome at the 8th annual meeting of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District at the Dunham Tavern Museum.

There’s some boring business — their supervisor election — but you can also network with staff and other conservationists, look at displays and have some refreshments. At 5:30, featured speaker, Justin Husher will talk about his urban farming experiences and conservation hero awards will be announced. The program wraps up at 6pm with the announcement of the election results.

The program is free but if you’d like to come please call or emails Ellen Brown-Armstrong at 216-524-6580 X 1000 or ebrown@cuyahogaswcd.org.

cuyahogaswcd

Post categories: