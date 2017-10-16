Join Cleveland’s Headbangers From Hell, Midnight, as They Preview New Album at the Agora

Sat 10/21 @ 6PM

If you are in the mood for music that takes no prisoners, check out Cleveland’s Midnight at the Agora as they celebrate the “pre-release” of their upcoming album, Sweet Death and Ecstasy, coming out in December, appropriately, on Hell’s Headbangers records.

The band’s bio describes the punk/metal band as a “highly addictive brand of lust, filth and sleaze,” so you know you won’t be hearing any gentle, thoughtful music when they take the stage. Since 2003, the band has been cranking out their eardrum assaulting sounds, with their debut album Satanic Royalty, released in 2011, and its follow-up, No Mercy for Mayhem, in 2014. They describe Sweet Death and Ecstasy as their “darkest and most daring effort yet,” which is really saying something considering the bar they’ve set for themselves.

They’ll be joined on this all-ages bill by Shitfucker, Embalmer, Merciless Reign and Devil Master for a wall-to-wall evening of loud and heavy music. Admission is $15.

