Join Bus Riders on Public Square to Advocate for Better Public Transit

Sat 10/28 @ 3PM

The state of Ohio spends an almost embarrassingly tiny amount on public transportation, a very low priority in the state. John Kasich’s first pronouncement following his election as governor was that he was returning free money to the federal government earmarked to restart passenger rail between Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. Nobody, he famously said, wants to ride the train.

And so we’ve seen a spiraling round of service cuts and fair increases at RTA in northeast Ohio, a cost born primarily by the least affluent. Clevelanders for Public Transit has been acting as a voice for transit users, who don’t have the money for powerful lobbyists.

This Saturday, they’re asking folks to join them on Public Square (OK, wear your costume if you’re on the way to one of the multitude of Halloween events) to make people more aware of pending fare increases. There, people will partner up to get on buses and talk to riders. Afterwards, there will be free pizza.

Prior to the event at 1pm, Clevelanders for Public Transit will be holding its next monthly meeting the downtown Cleveland Public Library Louis Stokes win in conference room a on the second floor. It’s open to anyone who wants to learn more about this important economic and quality-of-life issue.

CLEforTransit/

Post categories: