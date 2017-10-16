Jazz Vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli Makes Her Area debut at Nighttown and Blu Jazz +

Thu 10/19 @ 8PM

Fri 10/20 @ 6PM & 8PM

Nighttown patrons always seem ready to welcome yet another talented jazz vocalist, and they’ll have the chance this week when Gabrielle Stravelli makes her Cleveland debut with the Gabriella Stravelli Quartet; she’ll perform there Thursday and at Blu Jazz + in Akron the following night.

Stravelli may not have played in Cleveland yet, but she’s performed a lot of places since getting her degree from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She’s played festivals and premier clubs from coast to coast, performed with Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, performed in Azerbaijan, Malta, Moldavia and Slovenia as part of the U.S. State departments American Music Abroad program and performed at the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival. She’s adept at putting her own stamp on classic material from the Great American Songbook to Pink Floyd and Dolly Parton. She also performs new material by young writers, and she’s a talented composer herself.

And she’s just released her third album, Dream Ago, which predominantly features her own original material, co-written with bassist Pat O’Leary. She’ll be performing with O’Leary, pianist Matthew Fries and drummer Eric Halvorson. At Blu Jazz + she’ll also do a free master class at 6pm before her show.

Tickets to each show are $20.

