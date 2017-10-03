International Community Day at Cleveland Museum of Art Honors the Area’s Diverse Cultures

Sun 10/8 @ 11AM-4PM

In the face of a storm of demonization and the stoking of fear of “foreigners” in the U.S. coming from the very top, all of us need to be engaged in pushing back, and celebrating how cultural, ethnic and racial diversity enriches our communities.

That’s what the Cleveland Museum of Art will be doing on its free International Cleveland Community Day event. More than 50 organizations and groups will be offering displays, and music and dance performances representing their cultures. It’s free.

international-cleveland-community-day

