Independence Community Theatre Asserts “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Fri 11/3-Sat 11/4 @ 8PM

Fri 11/10-Sat 11/11 @ 8PM

Sun 11/12 @ 2PM

Fri 11/17-Sat 11/18 @ 8PM

Located in a rustic old town hall converted into a stage, the Independence Community Theatre welcomes in the holidays with a stage version of filmmaker Frank Capra’s classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

It’s the holiday perennial story of small-town banker George Bailey, who regrets his disappointment-filled existence on Christmas Eve until Clarence the Angel shows him what the community would have become without George and his sacrifices.

The 1947 movie was originally a box-office dud, and, as such, was sold cheaply to early TV stations in a package with old serials and material so down-market that Hollywood types overlooked renewing the copyright.

For a temporary period, showing It’s a Wonderful Life was free of charge — and it was through constant, opportunistic TV reruns that audiences rediscovered the picture and appreciated it as an iconic uplifter and piece of Americana.

Luckily for Independence, this play is copyrighted. Admission is $12.

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

