Iconoclastic Novelist Mark Z. Danielewski Speaks at the B-Side

Tue 11/7 @ 6:30-8:30PM

Novelist Mark Z. Danielewski is known for writing some very strange books that are difficult to categorize. The New York-born, Los Angeles-based writer made a big splash with his 2000 debut novel House of Leaves, a creatively structured book that transcended genres and became a bestseller anyway.

He launched his series The Familiar in 2015, and recently released Volume 5, Redwood, which he says is part of a planned 27-volume series,. He has divided it into “seasons,” with Volume 5 being the conclusion of “season one,” in order to imitate the trajectory of a television show. The story involves a young girl, a cat and a diverse cast of exotic characters in complicated scenarios that move from Los Angeles to Singapore to Texas to Mexico. There’s magic, there’s mystery, there’s human interest and, as usual with his work, it’s hard to define what category it falls in.

Danielewski will be in town for a book talk at the B-Side in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry Village, sponsored by Macs Back, which will be providing the books for sale. It’s free and open to all.

