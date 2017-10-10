A Horror-Themed Saloon in Broadview Heights Joins Jason to Celebrates Friday the 13th

Fri 10/13 @ 2PM-2AM

The Dark Room Bar in Broadview Heights is Cuyahoga County’s notorious horror-themed pub, and you wouldn’t think they would let a Friday the 13th pass unacknowledged?

Beginning at doors opening, the venue will screen a marathon of the Friday the 13th slasher-film series, the ones that Paramount Pictures released in the 1980s, a new one every time a Friday the 13th happened on the calendar — that’s how quick, cheap and dirty they were to make. This will be cineastes’ chance catch up on the subtle nuances of the scripts and emotional insights into the characterizations. That was sarcasm, by the way.

At 9pm a live DJ will join the fun. Feel free to cosplay (in the first few Friday the 13ths Jason Vorhees didn’t even wear a hockey mask; for one picture he just used a pillowcase). It is noteworthy that the Dark Room is not far a the Halloween-season attraction, the Bloodview Haunted House, so weird-attired patrons are a commonplace sight.

Admission is free. Note that this is a 21-and-over venue.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

