Hit the Dance Floor at the Harvest Polka Party at Eastlake’s Croatian Lodge

Fri 10/6 @ 5:30-11PM

Get out those dancing shoes and get in some practice for the annual Thanksgiving Polka Weekend at the Marriott downtown. Head out to Eastlake’s Croatian Lodge Party Center for the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame’s Harvest Party.

The Frank Stanger Orchestra (pictured) and Klancnik and Friends, both of whom have won the Band of the Year award from the Polka Hall of Fame, will be pumping out the polkas and waltzes all evening. And a traditional Eastern European dinner will be offered, courtesy of Dubronvik Gardens. There will also be a raffle with 30 gift baskets, and a world premiere of a limited edition autographed CD of classic tunes by a Cleveland polka legend — they aren’t saying who so you’ll have to go to find out.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 18 and under free.

clevelandstyle

