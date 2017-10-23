Helping Returning Felons Re-Connect Is the Subject of Preterm Community Event

Mon 10/30 @ 6-8PM

When people return from prison to the community — which in Ohio disproportionately means Cuyahoga County — they face problems finding housing and jobs and reconnecting with family and friends, things that help the move forward positively and not return to prison. With sky-high incarceration rates, it’s an issue that’s increasingly urgent.

This month’s community conversation at women’s health clinic Preterm features Crystal Bryant, program director at the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry, and Derrick Speights, community outreach coordinator at Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, which trains returning felons for jobs in the food business. They’ll talk about ways of helping these people overcome obstacles that stand in the way of their becoming positive, contributing citizens.

The event is free and open to the public

facebook.com/events/

Post categories: