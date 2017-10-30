Heights Arts Opens Its 16th Annual Holiday Store

Fri 11/3 @ 7PM

If you are determined to source your holiday gifts from local makers and artists — a really great idea, both to support the local economy and to give things that are unique — you can get a jump on your shopping at Heights Arts’ 16th annual Holiday store.

The store, which started as a small pop-up shop, keeps getting bigger each year, and this year will have offerings from 100 local artists, craftspeople, writers and musicians including 20 new artists, joining established favorites.

There’s always jewelry, of course, along with ceramics, glass works, art on paper, felted animals, collage prints, ornaments, handmade cards, photos, printed T-shirts and knits, along with a selection of CDs and books by local musicians and writers. There will even be a specially commissioned selection of handmade Judaica, with custom ceramic menorah and pewter mezuzot available for order. Also new this year is a gift registry where you can tip off family and friends about what you covet.

The shop opens Friday with a members’ preview from 5-7pm and the public invited in from 7-9pm. The store will be open seven days a week through December 30, with new items coming in weekly.

HeightsArtsHolidayStore

Post categories: