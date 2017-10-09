Hear Stories About Dia De Las Muertos From a Real Mexican at Fear’s Confections in Lakewood

Sat 10/14 @ 1PM

Dia de los Muertos is not, as many people think, “Mexican Halloween.” It’s also not a time to shop at Target for flower-decorated plastic “sugar” skulls made in China.

If you want to hear the real story of this day for celebrating and connecting with one’s ancestors, come to Fear’s Confections in Lakewood and bring your little “calaveritas” for a storytime program hosted by a real Mexican woman, Cleveland burlesque queen Bella Sin, who was born in Juarez, Chihuahua.

She’ll be reading three books about Dia De Los Muertos in both English and Spanish which reveal the history of the holiday and the meaning behind the traditions surrounding it. You kids can pick up some Spanish words and learn respect for other cultures so they don’t grow up to be like Donald Trump. It’s free.

