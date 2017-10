Wed 11/8 @ noon

Trinity Cathedral welcomes Dr. Cecilia Nam, professor of voice at Eastern Michigan University and widely travelled performer, to its weekly Brown Bag concert series. Her program, “Shakespeare and Songs,” features sonnets and texts by Shakespeare set to music.

The hour-long concert is free. You can bring your lunch or buy one at the cathedral for $7.

