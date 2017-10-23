Halloween Spooktacular at Severance Hall Is Wall-to-Wall Entertainment

Sun 10/29 @ 3PM

The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, conducted by Carl Topilow, will be presiding over a Halloween Spooktacular (are you tired of that word yet?) at Severance Hall. They’re calling it “an afternoon of deliciously frightening musical fun!” But it’s really not that scary unless the sight of one of Topilow’s brightly colored clarinets (does he have a pumpkin-orange one?) unnerves you.

It will include music such as Niccolo Paganini’s The Witches’ Dance, music from the Star Wars, films and more, hosted by narrator Eric Charnofksy. The orchestra, which will be joined by the CIM Suzuki Violins, will be wearing costumes and hope you will too.

And be sure to come early because there are pre-concert family activities starting at 2pm, including a costume contest with cash prizes, a Sing and Swing’s Play Along Jam for pre-schoolers, with the opportunity for them to play percussion instruments, an instrument discovery zone where they can try out other instruments, and a performance by the Thriller Dancers from the Dance Centre, performing moves from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Tickets are $15-$25

halloween-spooktacular

