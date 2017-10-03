Hale Farm Harvest Party Offers Two Weekends of Seasonal Fun

Sat 10/7-Sun 10/8 @ 10AM-5PM

Sat 10/14-Sun 10/15 @ 10AM-5PM

It won’t be hard to stumble across a harvest festival in the next month. Across the region, farms, towns and organizations will be hosting these popular fall fests, with their pumpkin carving, hayrides, corn mazes and other traditional activities.

Hale Farm and Village, with its focus on Ohio pioneer history, has a slightly different focus. Its four-day festival (Saturday and Sunday this week and next) offers a peek at what harvest time meant to people in the past. So there will be things like apple butter making, apple cider pressing, pumpkin painting, demonstrations of food preservation and crafts such as glassblowing and blacksmithing and farm animals. And of course visitors can check out the gardens and the historically recreated buildings, and enjoy some refreshments and food.

Admission is $10 adults; $5 youth 3-12. Members are free.

hale harvest-festival

Post categories: